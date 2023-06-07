By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 June 2023 • 18:30

Image of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Credit: Google maps - Rasenballsport Leipzig

Real Madrid fans will be ecstatic to find out that their club is set to win the race for highly coveted 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham.

It had been reported for a long time that Bellingham was leaning towards a move to the Premier League with Liverpool, only for the Reds to rule themselves out of any potential deal due to the price tag on his head.

The Los Blancos faithful may well have been forgiven for still feeling upset and worried about the departure of club legend Karim Benzema departing for Saudi Arabia, however, this news about Bellingham will surely lift spirits.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, the €100 million transfer will be one of the biggest ever deals in club history for both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively, which just shows how talented Bellingham is at such a tender age.

Bellingham was indeed wanted by a whole host of top European clubs with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all being linked with a move for the talented teenager, but the famous white shirt was seemingly too good to turn down for the midfielder.

🚨 EXCL: Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham. Fee in excess of €100m – among biggest deals in both clubs’ histories. 19yo set to have medical in coming days before completing move @TheAthleticFC #RMFC #BVB https://t.co/usrZ7gmF3N — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 7, 2023

Having famously turned down Man United in favour of Dortmund back in 2020, Bellingham has certainly made sure that his decision paid off having won the DFP Pokal Cup in 2021 and came within minutes of helping the Black and Yellow win the Bundesliga last season.

The youngster is certainly one of the top midfielders in Europe – despite being just 19 – having already captained Dortmund in the absence of Marco Reus and is a regular within the England set-up under Gareth Southgate, even netting in last year’s World Cup.

It seems as though Bellingham’s native country will have to wait a little while longer before they see him in person on a regular basis as he’s seemingly set to sign a six-year contract which will keep him out in the Spanish capital for a large chunk of his career.