A flag of Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind.

World-renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has admitted that Harry Maguire is set to have a meeting with Manchester United about his future at the club.

After what has been nothing short of a disastrous season at Old Trafford which saw Maguire lose his spot in the Man United starting lineup, Maguire is now being hotly tipped with a move away from Man United.

Maguire was only afforded eight Premier League starts last season by Erik ten Hag and quite often, full-back Luke Shaw was even preferred in the heart of defence to the England international which perhaps suggests his career is over at Man United, especially when other centre-backs are being linked with a move to Man United.

However, despite his fall from grace since an £80 million move from Leicester City to Man United back in 2019, it has been reported that a fellow top six Premier League club is keen on signing Maguire this summer to help improve their backline.

Man United ready to sell Maguire

England captain Harry Kane has reportedly suggested to the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy that they should be looking to sign the experienced Maguire to help Ange Postecoglou set up a formidable defence.

Whether or not he ends up in N17, Romano has confirmed on his YouTube channel that Maguire’s future is looking to be away from Man United with meetings planned in the near future, he said:

“The feeling now from people close to the player and people close to the club is that the best solution is to let Harry Maguire leave in the summer.

“He wants to play, he needs to play and its really important for the Euros and so, Manchester United will have a meeting with Harry Maguire next week with Erik ten Hag involved, but the idea is to part ways and find a solution for Harry Maguire.”

Harry Maguire on Spurs’ transfer list

The Man United captain still has a contract to run until the summer of 2025, so the Red Devils should still be able to command a decent enough fee for him, although given his performances over the last 12 months, many clubs may well be put off any sort of deal.

Spurs could certainly do with an experienced Premier League defender having shipped 63 goals in the league last season – which was the worst out of the top 14 teams in the division – and Postecoglou may well believe he can turn around the career of Maguire.