Qatar launch fresh groundbreaking Man United takeover bid

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 June 2023 • 18:00

Image of Old Trafford football stadium. Credit: naipung/Shutterstock.com

It’s been reported by Ben Jacobs that Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation have launched a final bid to try and buy Manchester United from The Glazer family.

This has been one of the most drawn-out and well-documented sagas in recent Premier League history that Man United fans want The Glazer family out of the club and both Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group are wanting to take the Red Devils off their hands.

Those two are the final ones standing in this takeover process, but with conflicting reports suggesting that the Glazers could now be tempted to stick about at Old Trafford for longer, perhaps due to the uptick in the form under Erik ten Hag, there are still many questions.

With the transfer window now creeping ever closer, Ten Hag will be seeking clarity over his transfer budget for the summer and who will be owning and running the club he’s attempting to steer back to their glory days.

Jacobs has now revealed that an ultimatum has been put down by the Qatari group to the Glazers with one final mammoth bid to buy the Premier League giants for a reported $6.5 billion, as well as a further $1 billion of pledged investment on top of that.

Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation have submitted a fifth bid to buy #MUFC. It is an improved 'take it or leave it' final offer. If there is no feedback or progress by Friday, Sheikh Jassim will no longer engage. pic.twitter.com/pGUtWFVFvR — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 7, 2023

The Red Devils may well feel as though this potential takeover could be a way of competing both on and off the field with their city rivals Manchester City, as well as the Saudi Arabia-backed Newcastle United.

However, for a lot of Man United fans, they will just be happy to see the back of the Glazerz who, while they’ve brought about trophies and on-field success, have also loaded the club with unholy amounts of debt.

Therefore, the fact that Sheikh Jassim and his Qatari company are willing to pledge $1 billion into investment both on and off the pitch, and also for their Women’s side that have taken huge steps forward, will sound like music to the ears of Man United fans all around the world.