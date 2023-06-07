By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 June 2023 • 13:05

An outside view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

Reports in Spain have started to gather pace about the future of bombing full-back Ona Batlle and how she is edging closer to a move to Barcelona Femini.

Batlle was one of the standout players in the Women’s Super League last season and her presence up and down the wing was one of the key reasons why Man United were in the title hunt right up until the very last game of the season.

However, with the Red Devils ultimately missing out on the WSL crown, Batlle’s head now appears to have been turned by the Catalonian giants and current Women’s Champions League holders.

The Spanish international has been plying her trade at Leigh Village for three seasons now but with no contract agreement in place to extend her stay further, Batlle is seemingly set on a move to Barcelona as she looks to win silverware.

Batlle set to join Barcelona

According to multiple outlets in Spain including RAC1 and Sport, Batlle has now already completed her medical ahead of a proposed summer move to Barcelona, which will be a huge blow for Man United fans and manager Marc Skinner.

While Man United did indeed take giant strides forward last season by challenging Chelsea for the WSL title, given the dominance the Bleus have domestically, it never looked realistic that the Red Devils would be lifting the trophy above their heads come the end of the season.

Huge blow for Man United

Whereas just a few days after the WSL had run its course for the season, Barcelona showed what a winning team looks and plays like as they came from 2-0 down at half-time against Wolfsburg to ultimately win their second Champions League trophy in three years by a scoreline of 3-2.

It’s a smart move from both Barcelona and Batlle as the former gets one of the most exciting full-backs in the world – which is good given Lucy Bronze is entering her twilight years – and the latter gets to return back home having been born and raised in Catalonia.