By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 June 2023 • 13:05
An outside view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.
Reports in Spain have started to gather pace about the future of bombing full-back Ona Batlle and how she is edging closer to a move to Barcelona Femini.
Batlle was one of the standout players in the Women’s Super League last season and her presence up and down the wing was one of the key reasons why Man United were in the title hunt right up until the very last game of the season.
However, with the Red Devils ultimately missing out on the WSL crown, Batlle’s head now appears to have been turned by the Catalonian giants and current Women’s Champions League holders.
The Spanish international has been plying her trade at Leigh Village for three seasons now but with no contract agreement in place to extend her stay further, Batlle is seemingly set on a move to Barcelona as she looks to win silverware.
According to multiple outlets in Spain including RAC1 and Sport, Batlle has now already completed her medical ahead of a proposed summer move to Barcelona, which will be a huge blow for Man United fans and manager Marc Skinner.
While Man United did indeed take giant strides forward last season by challenging Chelsea for the WSL title, given the dominance the Bleus have domestically, it never looked realistic that the Red Devils would be lifting the trophy above their heads come the end of the season.
Whereas just a few days after the WSL had run its course for the season, Barcelona showed what a winning team looks and plays like as they came from 2-0 down at half-time against Wolfsburg to ultimately win their second Champions League trophy in three years by a scoreline of 3-2.
It’s a smart move from both Barcelona and Batlle as the former gets one of the most exciting full-backs in the world – which is good given Lucy Bronze is entering her twilight years – and the latter gets to return back home having been born and raised in Catalonia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.