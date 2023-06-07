Messi looks set to sign for Inter Miami

By John Ensor • 07 June 2023 • 16:38

Lionel Messi and family. Credit: leomessi/Facebook.com

After much conjecture, the news today is that Lionel Messi, arguably the world’s greatest football player, has finally made up his mind about his next team.

Lionel’s father Jorge has been very outspoken about his son’s future team and said that by Wednesday, June 7, a decision would be announced, writes L’Equipe.

Although no official signing has taken place as yet, and despite strong offers from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia, the smart money is on Inter Miami, which is partly owned by David Beckham.

There was strong speculation that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner would follow his heart and return to Barcelona. A decision that was also his wife Antonella’s preferred choice.

Sadly, a return to the Spanish club isn’t likely, partly because of a persistent lack of trust with La Blaugrana president Joan Laporta.

Even Guillem Balague, Messi’s biographer was confident enough to post even a message early on Wednesday afternoon: ‘Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami. Leo Messi goes to Inter Milan.’

An extremely lucrative offer to play in Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough to turn the player’s head it seems’ as Lionel and his wife reportedly do not see themselves and their three boys settling in the Gulf desert.

All of this leaves Inter Miami currently sitting in pole position. If Messi’s destination is indeed Florida, Barcelona fans’ disappointment may be short-lived, as talk of a much-anticipated loan spell at Barça could be on the cards.

Messi is expected to announce his decision in a statement on his social networks as soon as it becomes confirmed