Putting with purpose: David Steele to hold charity golf challenge in San Roque

By Betty Henderson • 07 June 2023 • 17:13

Take on former golf pro David Steele in a charity challenge. Photo credit: Jo Ward

DAVID Steele, the renowned former golf professional and European Tour player, is preparing for his ultimate charity challenge on Wednesday, July 5. This event promises an exhilarating experience for golf enthusiasts while making a lasting impact on local charities.

Steele, known for his dedication to fundraising and golf talent, will retire after leaving a remarkable legacy. His previous achievement of playing 396 holes over 22 rounds in just 14 hours, 37 minutes, and 55 seconds, shooting his age of 65 in 2021, raised over €50,000.

On Wednesday, July 5, members can join Steele for up to 9 rounds of Am-Am format golf at San Roque Golf Club’s Old Course. Non-members can also participate individually or as a team of three at a special price. The goal is to complete each round within two hours, embracing the concept of marathon speed golf.

Additionally, on Saturday, July 8, there will be a Champagne Texas Scramble and Pro-Am event at the same venue.

Steele’s fundraising target is €10,000. To sign up, contact David via email at david@strokesaver.co.uk. Alternatively, donations can be made through the David Steele Charity Golf Marathon Go Fund Me page.