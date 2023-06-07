Responsible pet ownership in Javea

By Glenn Wickman • 07 June 2023 • 16:40

Setting up the performance at the market. Image by Javea Town Hall

JAVEA council has launched a campaign to promote responsible pet ownership.

‘¡No és el lloc!’ (‘This is not the place!’ in Valencian) is the slogan of the project to stress that house fronts and streets are not the place to take pets to perform their physiological needs – and that if the animals end up doing so, it is the owner’s obligation to pick up after them and clean up the mess.

The campaign was presented last week with an interactive ‘street marketing’ action at the market with toy dogs to draw attention to the problems that can arise if owners do not take responsibility for their animals.

According to Javea Services councillor Kika Mata, the campaign will run throughout the year and will encompass various initiatives, from street marketing to online promotion, mobile information points, interactions with pet owners and educational talks with children.

Informative posters will also be installed in public places to remind residents of their responsibilities as pet owners.