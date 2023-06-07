By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2023 • 17:36

Spain poised to unveil one of Europe's most anticipated cultural highlights of the year. Image: Patrimonio Nacional.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will inaugurate the Royal Collections Gallery at the opening ceremony on June 28.

Madrid boasts several world-renowned galleries, such as the Prado Museum, the Thyssen-Bornemisza, and the Reina Sofía. However, next month, Spain is poised to unveil one of Europe’s most anticipated cultural highlights of the year: The Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid.

The new museum will showcase a remarkable assortment of paintings, tapestries, sculptures, decorative art pieces, and royal furniture accumulated by Spanish monarchs over a span of five centuries, over the Hapsburg and Bourbon dynasties of the empire.

Spain’s Royal Collections are not the property of the crown but rather belong to the public, owed to a historical turn of events nearly a century ago. Presently, National Heritage overlooks palaces, monasteries, convents, and royal gardens across the country.

The exhibition will present 650 selected pieces out of the vast collection of over 150,000 artworks managed by Patrimonio Nacional.

Each year, approximately one-third of the exhibited works will be replaced with new exhibitions.