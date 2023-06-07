Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz sets up blockbuster French Open semi-final with Novak Djokovic

By Chris King • 07 June 2023 • 0:02

Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in 2022. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has set up an electrifying semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic at the French Open in Paris.

The 20-year-old world No. 1 dispatched the Greek No. 5 seed Stefan Tsitsipas in three straight sets this Tuesday, June 6, winning 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5).

In the process, the Murcian becomes the youngest player to reach the last four at Roland Garros since the now 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic achieved the feat back in 2007.

This will be Djokovic’s 12th Paris semi-final and places him only two victories away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic has amassed an incredible 45 Grand Slam semifinals throughout his epic tennis career. He is just one short of equalling Roger Federer who racked up 46. In third place is Spain’s Rafael Nadal with 38.

Russia’s Karen Khachanov was no match for the man who has already won the French Open on two occasions. The Serb lost the first set but ended up victorious by 4-6 7-6 (0) 6-2 6-4.

The two titans of tennis have only ever met once before, with the current US Open champion beating the Serb legend in Madrid in three sets.

“This is the match that everyone wants to watch and I would say it is going to be a good match to play and watch as well”, said Alcaraz after the quarter-final victory.

He added: “I really wanted to play this match. If you want to be the best you have to beat the best, and Novak Djokovic is one of the best in the world at the moment”.