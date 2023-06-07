Stuck in traffic! Glue spillage stops motorway

By John Ensor • 07 June 2023 • 17:55

'Glued' to the road. Credit: Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland/Twitter.com

A motorway accident forced the road to be closed today when a lorry was involved in an accident and spilled its load of glue across the highway.

On Wednesday, June 7, a lorry tipped over near State Highway 20 in South Auckland, New Zealand, causing its load of carpet glue to be spilled over the road, all 22 tonnes of it, writes The New Zealand Herald.

At around 7.56 am today, Fire and Emergency New Zealand were summoned to the scene at Cavendish Drive, near State Highway 20, where it was reported that a lorry had rolled onto its side and its load had coated the highway.

Photos of the incident show the trailer of the vehicle on its side with a white-coloured substance dripping copiously onto the road.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Waka Kotahi Transport Agency estimated that the clean-up operation would continue for ‘some time today.’ The incident resulted in a road closure and massive traffic jams.

A short while after the incident at 11.20 am another issue was reported of a car fire, further stretching already busy emergency services who were trying to block drains in order to stop the liquid glue from entering the water system.

Adrian Wilson of Auckland Council confirmed that the pollution response team were actively investigating this incident: ‘The spillage is contained at present, and our officers are carrying out further investigations to determine any impacts on the stormwater network.’

Police advised drivers to stay away from the area where possible, but thankfully confirmed no one was injured.