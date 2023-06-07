The 2023 San Bernabé Fair starts in the Malaga city of Marbella

By Chris King • 07 June 2023 • 1:46

Image of fireworks on the opening night of Marbella's San Bernabe Fair 2023. Credit: Twitter@Ayto_Marbella

The 2023 San Bernabé Fair started in the Malaga city of Marbella this evening, Tuesday, June 6. This traditional event will run in the popular Costa del Sol resort until Monday 12.

Festivities began at 8 pm with the inauguration of the Arch of the Fair, installed at the entrance of the Fairgrounds, and this year dedicated to Juan Recio, the president of the Peña Flamenca Sierra Blanca.

At 9 pm the Auditorium of the Fairgrounds at night was declared open. This space will have an area for family recreation with the provision of food spaces for the duration of the Fair.

The 2023 San Bernabé Fair then started its proceedings in the Francisco Cuevas Blanco Park (Terrazas Puerto Deportivo), with the reading of the proclamation by the singer José Manuel Soto.

This was followed by the presentation and coronation of the Queen, King, Children and Youth Ladies, as well as Miss Congeniality and her Ladies.

A spectacular fireworks display subsequently lit up the Marbella night sky at Faro Beach courtesy of the ‘Cosmos’ aquatic-musical fireworks session.

A tweet from Marbella Town Hall this evening read: “The 2023 San Bernabé Fair kicked off tonight with the reading of the proclamation by José Manuel Soto, the coronation of Queens and Ladies and the fireworks session on the Faro beach”.

💃🎆 La Feria de San Bernabé 2023 ha arrancado esta noche con la lectura del pregón de José Manuel Soto, la coronación de Reinas y Damas y la sesión de fuegos artificiales en la playa del Faro. #Marbella pic.twitter.com/dUTbuZ8TSQ — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) June 6, 2023

Annually, the San Bernabé fiestas pay homage to the Patron Saint of Marbella. It celebrates the Reconquest of Marbella by the Catholic Monarchs in 1485.

The Day Fair will open this Wednesday, at 1 pm, and the square will be unveiled to the peña La Buganvilla, which will also give its name to the arch.

At 10.45 am on Saturday 10, the Giants and Bigheads parade will be staged along with a historical re-enactment of the entrance to Marbella of King Ferdinand the Catholic in 1485. This will take place at the Plaza de la Iglesia and Plaza de Los Naranjos.