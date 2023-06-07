Tragic diagnosis of legendary Coronation Street star

By John Ensor • 07 June 2023 • 19:28

The Rovers Return. Credit: Coronation Street/Facebook.com

It has been revealed that one of coronation street’s most famous stars has been diagnosed with dementia.

Eighty-one-year-old actress, Julie Goodyear MBE, who became famous as Rovers barmaid Bet Lynch is living with dementia, according to ITV News, Wednesday, June 7.

Julie’s husband, Scott Brand gave a health update on the veteran actress: ‘My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

‘Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

‘We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out.

‘Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.’

Julie, born in Bury, Lancashire, made her first appearance on Coronation Street in 1966 when she featured in nine episodes. She later became a regular and starred in Britain’s favourite soap between 1970 – 1995. She later reprised the role for another 15 episodes from 2002 – 2003.

As Bet Lynch, she became famous for her leopard print clothing and acid tongue. Best remembered for her trademark leopard-print clothing.

In 2013, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) held a survey to find the UK’s favourite TV landlady, Lynch narrowly beat EastEnders’ Peggy Mitchell, who was played by Barbara Windsor.

On hearing today’s sad news fans took to Facebook to share their thoughts: ‘God Bless you Julie. Years ago, she used to come and chat to my mum who worked on a cake stall on Bury Market, always chatty and friendly!’ said one.

Another fan wrote: ‘Wish I could make it all better. She brought such joy through her talent on the street.’

One final message read: ‘Julie was the best thing that happened to Corrie. She was absolutely brilliant and when Roy Barraclough joined her in the Rovers, they were brilliant together. Love you Julie and thank you for all the years you entertained us.’