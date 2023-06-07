By David Laycock • 07 June 2023 • 22:55

Violence on and off the pitch in Europa Conference League Final Credit: UEFA Europa League Public domain

West Ham are currently taking on Fiorentina, June 7, in the final of The Europa Conference League in Prague. But West Ham fans were attacked by Italian ‘Ultras’ before the game and a Fiorentina player was left bleeding by a projectile allegedly hurled by a West Ham fan.

Dailly’s Curly Hair posted a video on Twitter of the pre-match violence saying: “The Italian ultras are at it already. Be careful out there West Ham.”

Italian ultras carried flares, chains, bottles and batons as they attacked West Ham supporters this afternoon. West Ham fans have described the horrifying attack by the far-right group as ‘completely unprovoked’.

The Ultras were dressed in all black and were apparently around 100 in number. The group had supposedly attacked a few bars in the city centre before being chased away by riot police.

Alfie Mulligan got caught up in the crossfire and posted this on Twitter: “Just been stood in a lovely bar in Prague … 50+ Fiorentina fans come round the corner shooting fireworks, armed with batons … but looks like a war hospital. Completely unprovoked. Children in the bar. I got hit by a chair. This isn’t what the final was about.”

It seemed that the violence would then spill over onto the pitch as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was apparently hit by a vape pen thrown by a West Ham supporter.

B/R Football posted pictures of Biraghi’s injury on Twitter saying: “Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi after being hit by objects thrown at him from West Ham supporters during the Europa Conference League final”.

The match is currently 1-1 after West Ham took the lead with a Said Benrhama penalty, which was quickly cancelled out by a goal from Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura. It is to be hoped that that is the end of the violence and fans can settle for a thrilling conclusion to this competition.

And West Ham might have just gone 2-1 up in the 90th minute!