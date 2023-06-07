Walking wonder: Cudeca’s Walkathon raises a stunning €24,000 in Benalmadena

By Betty Henderson • 07 June 2023 • 18:00

Benalmadena seafront was a sea of pink for the Cudeca Walkathon. Photo credit: Cudeca Foundation

IN A remarkable display of unity and community spirit, the Cudeca Walkathon 2023 brought together more than one thousand people in Benalmadena on Saturday, June 3. Crowds of passionate walkers showed up for a day of sport and giving at the Walkathon, raising a staggering €24,000 for the charity.

Organised by Cudeca Foundation, the Walkathon aimed to raise funds to support their incredible work in providing free palliative care for cancer patients and people facing advanced illnesses in the Malaga region.

Benalmadena’s seafront promenade was transformed into a vibrant hub as walkers got their steps in during the Walkathon. Afterwards, participants celebrated their achievements at a colourful Holi-themed party, while refuelling with delicious food, live music, while children enjoyed engaging activities and games.

The impressive total of €24,000 was raised by generous participants and sponsors in the lead-up to the event and on the big day.

For those who couldn’t attend the Walkathon but still wish to contribute, a “Row 0” donation option is available on the Cudeca website.

Organisers from Cudeca expressed their gratitude to all who got involved in the event and sponsors who made the event possible.