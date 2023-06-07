Whitehall locked down in security alert

By John Ensor • 07 June 2023 • 14:31
Following reports of a mysterious package, security officers placed roadblocks around Whitehall today
On Wednesday, June 7, officers were placed on high alert when they received reports of a mysterious package at 12:13, in a tweet from MPS Westminster.
Very few details about the incident are available at this time, but an online statement said: ‘Road closures are in place around Whitehall while officers assess a suspicious package. We were called at 12:13 hrs and remain in the area.’
The area swarmed with police as the area was locked down while the package was investigated.
The police then posted an update at 1:48 pm which reassured: ‘The item has been assessed as not suspicious and road closures are being lifted.’
This latest security alert follows a recent incident in which a car crashed into the gates at Downing Street.
