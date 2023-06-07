By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2023 • 13:45
Zenia Boulevard launch its Let Yourself Go campaign. Image: Soloviova Liudmyla / Shutterstock.com
Zenia Boulevard care about sustainability and care for the environment, which is why during the summer months they are launching the campaign Let Yourself Go.
The company are concerned about the environmental impact of the automotive sector and want to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases.
The Boulevard want to reward those who choose sustainable means of transportation to go shopping. If you arrive by bicycle to the mall, you can take a super fun doorbell as a gift.
If you decide to arrive by bus and present your ticket at the Customer Service Point (PAC), you will automatically be entered into the draw for a €200 gift card to reward and recognise your choice to use public transport which is an environmentally friendly option.
At Zenia Boulevard, they believe in the importance of taking care of our planet and taking concrete measures to reduce our ecological footprint. They invite all visitors and employees to join them in this cause, adopting sustainable mobility habits and choosing more environmentally friendly options.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
