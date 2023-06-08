By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 9:00

In what appears to be a big step forward in consumer safety, Apple have announced they are set to offer a new ‘check-in’ feature for iPhone users to show they got home safe.

It was a pretty historic conference earlier this week, Apple decided to announce they would be launching a brand new product for the first time in almost a decade, with their last one being the Apple Watch.

The giant tech company revealed they were set to enter into the market of virtual reality, much like Facebook have with the Metaverse and while that is huge news itself, it wasn’t the only interesting announcement.

Apple also announced a whole host of new features that will arrive, firstly in beta next month, with iOS 17 including a big revamp and a new look messages app that includes the interesting ‘check-in’ feature for people.

In a world where people are going missing every week, Apple appears to have found a way to at least try and help people know their loved ones are safe after a night out or when they’re travelling alone.

This is because the new ‘check-in’ feature allows people to let their contacts know on the messages app that they’re home and safe after leaving someone they know, and if that is not triggered, then your iPhone can send you an alert.

The alert won’t be anything groundbreaking or be able to detect where the user is or what has happened, instead, it will just ask if the user is okay and if they had forgotten to check in with their friends when they got home.

Your iPhone will be able to detect roughly how long it should take you to get home from wherever you’ve been, although it still remains clear if a timer will have to be put in place by a user for this to work.

While it may not be for everyone and some may see it as another invasion of privacy from giant companies, some will surely welcome this feature to know their loved ones or younger ones can show that they are safe in what is a dangerous world.