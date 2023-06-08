BILL ANDERSON : EXPAT RADIO WITH MARCEL SALAZAR

By Bill Anderson • 08 June 2023 • 9:47

EXPAT RADIO with Marcel Salazar

Expat radio with Marcel Salazar, Physical Therapist

Regular contributor Marcel Salazar asks why we should see a Physical Therapist, and starts off by telling us the difference between a Physiotherapist and a Physical Therapist. Physiotherapists primarily works with exercises, some manual therapy, but a Physical Therapist traditionally only administers exercises or rehabilitation only. Marcel, however, having trained both in the UK and in the States works with a combination of both these disciplines. Marcel also talks about the challenges facing trained professionals in Spain in becoming registered with the official bodies having done their studies outside of Spain.

The first reason to visit a Physical Therapist is when you have a pain or issue and you don’t know what it is or where it is coming from. Marcel see himself as something of a detective and he tries to find the source of the problem.

The second reason for seeing a Physical Therapist is pain relief. Most of his patients come to him already in pain, so his primary goal is to identify the pain and alleviate it.

Another reason to visit a Physical Therapist for prevention of injuries and pain. It’s a bit like going to the dentist before you get toothache. Often he can identify potential problems before they become serious. Women tend to be better at listening to their bodies, and men wait until the problem has become more serious before they take action.

Preventing surgery can be a very good reason to visit your Physical Therapist. Often he can identify when a patient may need to go for surgery and when it can be treated to prevent the problem developing or can prevent them having to visit medical specialists, Marcel is located in Calypso on Mjias Costa and can be contacted through his website: https://strongforlife.me/