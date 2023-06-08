Bonkers weather in Alicante province

By Glenn Wickman • 08 June 2023 • 16:17

May was wettest in the province since 1950. Image by Perfect Strangers/Shutterstock

THE extreme weather conditions registered in Alicante province this spring are a sign of things to come, according to experts.

The driest months of March and April on record gave way to an accumulation of 96 per cent of rainfall for the entire three months in just 20 days at the end of May – the wettest since 1950.

But the situation has even been irregular within the Valencia Region itself, with Alicante registering a global surplus of rainfall in spring of 35 per cent while Castellon and Valencia provinces registered deficits of 37 and 35 per cent, respectively.

The predictions for the summer follow a similar pattern, with higher temperatures than normal and spells of intense rainfall.

These alterations will reportedly become increasingly “extreme and persistent” due to climate change, say spokespeople for national weather agency Aemet.

One of the most noticeable effects of climate change is said to be the creation of slower and more undulating atmospheric circulations, which mean that when a certain weather phenomenon takes place, such as rain, heat or drought, these episodes are longer and more extreme.