BREAKING: Children attacked by knifeman in southern France

By David Laycock • 08 June 2023 • 12:53

Gérald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister said the attack happened near Lake Annecy, in south-eastern France today, June 8.

The attacker was arrested today but little is known about what provoked the attack, with victims only around three years old. Thankfully none were killed but at least two are in critical condition.

Sky News posted this on Twitter saying: “More updates on the knife attack in southeast France. The knife attacker, who has been taken to custody is a Syrian refugee and was not known to security agencies. The motivation of the attack remains unclear.”

Six children were injured according to local reports, as some of them were attacked whilst sitting in their pushchairs. An elderly man was also stabbed as the perpetrator fled the scene.

Police shot the man in the legs and apprehended him but it is difficult to understand what could have motivated such a senseless attack.
Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter: “An absolutely cowardly attack this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them, their families and the emergency services.”

More news will follow on this incident as it comes in.

