BREAKING: Children attacked by knifeman in southern France

Gérald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister said the attack happened near Lake Annecy, in south-eastern France today, June 8.

The attacker was arrested today but little is known about what provoked the attack, with victims only around three years old. Thankfully none were killed but at least two are in critical condition.

Sky News posted this on Twitter saying: “More updates on the knife attack in southeast France. The knife attacker, who has been taken to custody is a Syrian refugee and was not known to security agencies. The motivation of the attack remains unclear.”

BREAKING: More updates in the knife attack in southeast France. The knife attacker, who has been taken to custody is a Syrian refugee and was not known to security agencies. The motivation of the attack remains unclear.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/L0w2x1PRDh — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 8, 2023

Six children were injured according to local reports, as some of them were attacked whilst sitting in their pushchairs. An elderly man was also stabbed as the perpetrator fled the scene.