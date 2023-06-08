Brits lead the way

By Glenn Wickman • 08 June 2023 • 16:20

VALENCIA Region hotelier association Hosbec has published the occupation figures for Benidorm and the Costa Blanca for May.

Benidorm registered an occupation rate of more than 81.5 per cent during the second fortnight of the month, higher than the first half but slightly below the figures for the same period in 2019.

However, the analysts suggest that the main reason for the figure not being higher is the heavy rain registered over the second half of the month and which discouraged more visitors, especially from other parts of Spain, from booking last-minute stays.

Regarding nationalities, the British market lead the charge representing more than 50 per cent of the total number of visitors, followed by Spanish (35.5 per cent), Belgians (3.2 per cent), Dutch (2.8 per cent), Irish (2.8 per cent) and Portuguese (1.2 per cent).

The rest of the Costa Blanca registered occupation rates of 73.7 per cent during the second fortnight of May – 4.6 per cent higher than the same time in 2019.

Spanish visitors led the ranking followed by British, Belgian, Dutch, Norwegian, French and German.