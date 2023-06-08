Brits lead the way

By Glenn Wickman • 08 June 2023 • 16:20
VALENCIA Region hotelier association Hosbec has published the occupation figures for Benidorm and the Costa Blanca for May.
Benidorm registered an occupation rate of more than 81.5 per cent during the second fortnight of the month, higher than the first half but slightly below the figures for the same period in 2019.
However, the analysts suggest that the main reason for the figure not being higher is the heavy rain registered over the second half of the month and which discouraged more visitors, especially from other parts of Spain, from booking last-minute stays.
Regarding nationalities, the British market lead the charge representing more than 50 per cent of the total number of visitors, followed by Spanish (35.5 per cent), Belgians (3.2 per cent), Dutch (2.8 per cent), Irish (2.8 per cent) and Portuguese (1.2 per cent).
The rest of the Costa Blanca registered occupation rates of 73.7 per cent during the second fortnight of May – 4.6 per cent higher than the same time in 2019.
Spanish visitors led the ranking followed by British, Belgian, Dutch, Norwegian, French and German.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.