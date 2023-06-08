C40 Cities: What is it really all about?

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 18:05

Swiss party wants referendum to stop climate change law. Photo by Nicostock Shutterstock.com

The C40 Cities is something a lot of people are talking about at the moment as almost 100 mayors around the world come together to try and help combat climate change.

It’s said that the C40 Cities movement is being done for the greater good and helping to ensure. a safer and more suitable future for generations to come by helping to combat the ongoing climate crisis.

The C40 plan is said to be planned out using a science-based and collaborative approach to ensure the cities signed up to this idea will cut their emissions in half by the year 2030 and help the world limit the global heating of the planet to 1.5C.

With almost 100 mayors signed up to this idea, it appears that the world is coming together to help combat this issue, however, with some of the strongest and most powerful people involved, some questions have been raised.

Jordan Peterson breaks down C40 and "15 minute cities" pic.twitter.com/q305Gl8Ezn — Lee (@VictoryDay_Hope) June 3, 2023

According to documents, their goals are to reduce caloric consumption to 2500 a day by force within the next 15 years, which will ensure the ‘peasant class’ can’t fly more than one time every three years and thus, help reduce emissions, according to Jordan Peterson.

He also went on to speak about how this would be to not only shift private car ownership from fossil fuel to electric – which is impossible due to how much demand would be put on the national grid – but so 90% of car ownership people are forced to take very expensive forms of public transport and while helping the environment, will also see more money go into the government and cities’ coffers.

It’s said that this will eventually lead to surveillance cameras being deployed around these 40 cities that can track and identify the public to control and know what is going on at all times, although it’s seemingly in the goodwill of helping climate change and preserve the planet.