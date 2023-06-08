By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 13:15

Former Scotland international Alan Brazil has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have a say in Celtic’s next manager.

It’s widely known now that Guardiola and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou are familiar with each other because of their connections to the global City Group with the former in Manchester and the latter having spent time out in Japan with Yokohama F Marinos.

Therefore, it may well make sense for Celtic to tap into that sort of market again for City’s worldwide talented managers and head coaches, hence why Mumbai City’s Des Buckingham has been pictured in Glasgow recently and also Guardiola’s current number two, Enzo Maresca, being heavily linked as well.

The latter would certainly interest Celtic fans and many within the media as Guardiola’s last number two has just run him very close in the Premier League title race, showing you certainly do learn a lot under the Spanish coach.

However, just because it worked out with Postecoglou doesn’t mean that every manager within The City Group will go on to be a huge success at big clubs, so they certainly have to be careful, although taking a word of advice from someone such as Guardiola wouldn’t necessarily be poor decision as Brazil spoke about on TalkSPORT.

Guardiola to help in Celtic’s managerial search

He said: “Do you know who’s going to have a big say in who gets the Celtic job and this is going to astonish you by the way? It’s Pep Guardiola, Pep, he’s going to have a massive say and do you know why? “Because he and Dermot Desmond are very close.”

While many Celtic fans will naturally be slightly worried and apprehensive about who will be appointed as their next manager when someone as disastrous in the Premier League as Jesse Marsch was, is being spoken about, they should surely be able to trust someone such as Guardiola.

Whoever comes in to replace Postecoglou, whether that be Brendan Rodgers, Maresca or Buckingham, will walk into Paradise and knows straight away how big of a club Celtic is but also, just how big of shoes they have to fill now that their former Australian boss has departed after winning a treble.