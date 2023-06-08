Costa del Sol NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa del Sol

By Betty Henderson • 08 June 2023 • 10:00

A karaoke party will raise funds for the Triple A Animal Rescue in Marbella. Photo credit: Triple A Marbella

Generous aid

FANTASTIC news as the Jefferson and Michael Smurfitt Foundation has kindly donated €10,000 towards the funds raised at the Children with Cancer UK event held at Villa Tiberio in Marbella on Sunday May 28 bringing the total to more than €40,000.

Sunny outlook

COSTA del Sol hoteliers are optimistic for a successful summer season with higher figures than last year. Rising costs impact profitability, but reservations are repeatedly surpassing 50 per cent, with international markets, including the UK, Germany, and Arab countries, contributing significantly.

Traditional party

MARBELLA’S vibrant Romería de San Bernabé, a traditional pilgrimage and prelude to the city’s June Fair, brought joy as pilgrims travelled from the Casa Hermandad to Ermita del Pinar de Nagüeles on Saturday, June 4. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz joined in celebrating.

Hound Dog

KARAOKE and animal lovers can combine two passions by visiting the SOHO Bar and Kitchen in Elviria this Saturday June 10 as from 8.30pm you can sing to your heart’s content knowing that funds are being raised for Marbella’s Triple A animal charity.

Time’s up

MARBELLA Local Police have arrested six suspects who were involved in high-end watch theft. Two operations led to the recovery of three watches valued at more than €50,000. The suspects have since been handed over to the National Police.

Biogas boom

THE Costa del Sol’s top four wastewater treatment plants are set to transition to using biogas for energy. Methane-rich biogas is burned for temperature control, while the rest is safely incinerated. Contracts for this project have been put out to tender.