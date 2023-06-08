By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2023 • 15:14
Excavation campaign in La Alcudia begins in search of Roman baths. Image: Elche City Council.
Researchers from the University of Alicante have now resumed excavations at the archaeological site of La Alcudia.
Throughout this summer, a dozen researchers and more than thirty students from the History, Humanities and Master’s degrees in Professional Archeology and Integral Management of Heritage and Virtual Heritage will take it in turns to carry out different archaeological tasks in search of the palestra, the porticoed patio that was part of the architectural complex of the baths.
“It is the missing piece to complete the already discovered thermal circuit, which has a changing room, a cold room, a warm room, a hot room, a small sauna and a swimming pool”, confirmed one researcher.
The baths are located in the eastern sector of La Alcudia (7-F), which, given their size, must have been public.
For the Romans, the baths fulfilled not only hygienic functions but also constituted one of the main social centres of the city: recreation, meeting, sports or business centre.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
