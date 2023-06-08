Head over heels: Frigiliana takes a top spot in Artificial Intelligence tool’s rankings

By Betty Henderson • 08 June 2023 • 10:00

Artificial Intelligence has picked up on Frigiliana’s beauty.

FRIGILIANA, one of Axarquia’s hidden gems, has found an unexpected admirer in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The town’s traditional architecture and mesmerising vistas of the Mediterranean Sea earned it a position in the top five of a list of picturesque Spanish towns, compiled by an AI tool.

The study completed on Saturday, June 3, used up-and-coming AI tool ‘ChatGPT’ to make the list which placed fellow Andalucian town, Ronda in the first position, thanks to its stunning location upon a gorge and iconic Plaza de Toros.

Cadaques in Catalonia took second place, described as a picturesque fishing town, while Albarracin in Teruel came third with its charming mediaeval town and colourful houses.

Frigiliana took fourth position in the ranking with the AI tool describing it as “a charming village renowned for its traditional architecture of whitewashed houses and winding cobbled streets”. It also admired the picturesque landscape, with colourful flower-adorned houses, delightful squares, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The AI also highlighted Frigiliana’s rich history and culinary delights, with a particular mention of its famous wines and miel de caña, sugarcane honey, adding an extra layer of sweetness.

Frigiliana, with its timeless beauty and incredible aesthetic appeal, continues to captivate both human admirers and now even the realm of Artificial Intelligence. The news further strengthens its status as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking an authentic and picturesque Spanish experience.