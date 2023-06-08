By Catherine Mcgeer • 08 June 2023 • 15:19
Image of the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de la Fuensanta.
Credit: catedralmurcia.org
THE torrential rains in Murcia caused a landslide in the town of Algezares leading to the detachment of one of the walls of the Baroque-style, Roman Catholic Cathedral Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de la Fuensanta.
According to the emergency services 112, the incident did not cause any injuries and the area is now cordoned off. The debris fell from the west viewpoint onto the ascent to the Stations of the Cross. The Cathedral is now in need of funds to begin the repairs, they will need public and private funding to be able to undertake this work.
The heavy storms and hail wreaked havoc in Murcia and Alcantarilla flooding roads and putting the people of Murcia in danger with 112 reporting more rescues.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbtLYstinrc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH_0CV00KYE
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.