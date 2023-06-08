Whitehall locked down in security alert Close
By Catherine Mcgeer • 08 June 2023 • 15:19

Landslide Strikes Murcia as Torrential Rain Batters Region

Image of the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de la Fuensanta. Credit: catedralmurcia.org

THE torrential rains in Murcia caused a landslide in the town of Algezares leading to the detachment of one of the walls of the Baroque-style, Roman Catholic Cathedral Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de la Fuensanta.

According to the emergency services 112, the incident did not cause any injuries and the area is now cordoned off. The debris fell from the west viewpoint onto the ascent to the Stations of the Cross. The Cathedral is now in need of funds to begin the repairs, they will need public and private funding to be able to undertake this work.

The heavy storms and hail wreaked havoc in Murcia and Alcantarilla flooding roads and putting the people of Murcia in danger with 112 reporting more rescues.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbtLYstinrc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH_0CV00KYE

