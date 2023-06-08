By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 7:30

LIV Golf confirms full 12-team field for 2023 season. Image: Monton Tiemrak / Shutterstock.com.

Rory McIlroy has spoken out for the first time since LIV Golf and the PGA Tour came to an agreement and end their year-long dispute allowing players to compete in both of the respective competitions.

McIlroy has always been very outspoken when it comes to the breakaway LIV Golf format and also potentially burnt quite a few bridges with his former professionals that decided to ditch the PGA Tour to earn some more money out in Saudi Arabia.

This was likely down to a number of reasons including people turning their back on the historic Tour that had also helped people forge careers in golf and help them make a name for themselves, as well as not liking the idea of people taking money from Saudi Arabia.

However, McIlroy has now been in a press conference speaking about that very establishment as LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have been able to come to an agreement that will let the former’s players participate in competitions such as The Ryder Cup and be officially ranked by the PGA Tour.

While McIlroy admits that you’d rather have LIV Golf as a partner and not an enemy because of their extreme wealth and calibre of players they’ve prised away, he wasn’t shy in digging out the Saudi-backed company.

He said: “I still hate LIV, like, I hate LIV and I hope it goes away and I would expect that it does. I think that’s where the distinction here is, this is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF, who are very different from LIV.

"I still hate LIV, I hope it goes away" Rory McIlroy says the merger between PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf 'is not LIV'… pic.twitter.com/9y0b4FOgT5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2023

“All I’ve tried to do is protect the PGA Tour is and what the PGA Tour stands for and I think it will continue to do that.

So, going forward I hope that there may be a team element and you’re going to see maybe me and maybe whoever else play in some team golf but I don’t think it will look anything like LIV has looked and I think that’s a good thing.”

It’s safe to say, that while the threat of LIV taking over golf completely is gone for now, McIlroy won’t be singing their praises anytime soon and is still angered by what they did almost a year ago.