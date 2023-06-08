By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 14:50

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Moises Caicedo will cost Arsenal between £70-80 million, and not anything near the £100 million that is being thrown about in the media.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has become one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League despite only having 45 appearances under this belt in the competition, and Brighton may well be thankful he even stayed with them until the end of the season.

This is because Caicedo was very open in January that he wished to leave Brighton amid public interest from then league-leaders Arsenal, however, Roberto De Zerbi managed to convince his star midfielder to stick around for a few more months.

However, there is now reportedly a pact between Caicedo and Brighton that he will be sold this summer, as long as s reasonable and fair offer arrives for the 22-year-old, and that reasonable price appears to be up to £80 million.

Caicedo is certainly going to be a wanted man this summer with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United being credited with an interest in the young star, and they may well have been given a boost by Romano as he spoke about the price tag on Caicedos’ head.

Caicedo will cost clubs £80 million

He said: “Caicedo has not agreed terms with any club, Caicedo is considering options. Chelsea are 100% in the race, Arsenal’s interest remains alongside Manchester United because these clubs are informed on the situation of Caicedo, but Chelsea are absolutely in the race.

“Chelsea are convinced that Caicedo is kind of the perfect player for their idea. I heard something about £100 million value for Caicedo, no. The idea from sources I spoke to is that Caicedo is going to be worth maybe £70-80 million and no more than this because there is a pact between Caicedo and Roberto De Zerbi.”

It seems as though, while Arsenal were the lead runners for Caicedo a few months ago, the price dropping and potentially Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at Chelsea has blown the race wide open for the Ecuadorian international.