By Catherine Mcgeer • 08 June 2023 • 14:02

Image of 16 member independent panel. Credit: NASA YouTube official account

NASA put together the first-ever UFO inquiry and on May 31 that panel sat down to discuss their findings including one sighting in San Javier, Murcia.

The 16-member independent panel was formed last year and it is made up of leading experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology. The panel revealed UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), as they now call them, sightings from all over the world including three in Spain. The first of those was the one that occurred in San Javier.

This phenomenon took place in 1962 on August 6,7 and 13. On this occasion, several officers at the San Javier army base reported the presence of lights that ‘made lateral and vertical movements impossible for an airplane or helicopter to perform.’ The Ministry’s documentation states that the witnesses ‘can be considered totally reliable and that what happened is still considered to be an ‘unexplainable phenomenon’.

Other similar sightings occurred at Manises Airport in Valencia and one of the most memorable sightings took place in the skies of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands. The panel has stressed that they haven’t ruled out the existence of intelligent alien life but they have found no evidence as yet to prove they exist. They said ‘To make a claim that we see something that is evidence of non-human intelligence would require extraordinary evidence.’ The panel declared they need to continue their investigation into these phenomena. The truth is out there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQo08JRY0iM

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-to-set-up-independent-study-on-unidentified-anomalous-phenomena/