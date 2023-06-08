Recently relegated star has rejected a move to Newcastle United

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 19:10

Newcastle United’s interest in recently relegated ace Carlos Alcaraz has seemingly been short-lived with the Argentinian content on staying at Southampton.

The Magpies are set to be one of the busier clubs this summer as they get set to embark on a Champions League campaign for the first time in more than a decade when the late Sir Bobby Robson was at the helm.

While Newcastle did enjoy a memorable and historical first full season under the guidance of both PIF and Eddie Howe as they smashed into the top four, the manager did rely on a core group of players which must be bolstered this summer with the added number of games.

Something that benefited the Magpies last term was that they had no midweek games to contend with for the majority of the season, but that will change for the better this upcoming campaign so adding quality as well as depth is extremely important.

Therefore, being interested in a Premier League-proven young talent such as Alcaraz would have been ideal as he could grow with the team, while also being able to step up when required, as he did so when he starred for the Saints last season at St James’ Park when they took a shock lead.

OH MY WORD 🤯 Barely 30 seconds in and Carlos Alcaraz puts Southampton ahead after a shocker from Aaron Ramsdale! pic.twitter.com/T1kZVTwldr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2023

However, that idea is now seemingly nothing more than a dream with The Athletic claiming that despite interest from Champions League Newcastle, Alcaraz is not in talks to leave Southampton and instead is happy to stay and help get them out of the Championship.

Alcaraz was described as a ‘wild child’ when he rocked up at Southampton in January costing the club just over £12 million, but his six-goal involvements were sadly not enough to keep the Saints in the division.

Although that sort of output in a brand new league, at such a young age and in a very poor Southampton side has certainly done his reputation no harm at all and the fact he’s staying loyal to the Saints will likely endear Howe to him further due to his character on show.