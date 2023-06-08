By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 16:52

Brit-pop group Blur are now set to play a free show in the Spanish capital of Madrid tonight after their appearance on the opening night of the Primavera Sound Festival was cancelled.

It comes as a shock to many and will be huge news for fans of Blur in and around the Madrid area who will be desperate to get a glimpse of the iconic band as well as hear them play some of their classic tunes.

Blur were signed up and ready to play on the opening night of the Primavera Sound festival, only for the first night to be cancelled by the organisers due to severe adverse weather conditions, ruining the plans of many people.

They weren’t the only band to see their performances cancelled last night, with the likes of Yard Act, Halsey, Ghost, Le Tigre, Turnstile and more all suffering the same fate and having to let down their fans.

While the idea of Blur playing a free show sounds great, there is a slight catch and the only people who can get into the performance for free, are ones that held Primavera Sound festival tickets only.

Blur to play a free show in Madrid

This is a sort of exclusive event that must be booked online if fans are wishing to see them perform at La Riviera. The band took to their website to confirm the details of such a spontaneous performance and relayed information to fans.

They said: “Blur will play tonight at La Riviera.” Bookings for these events will be completely free of charge and will be available through Accessticket from 16:00 exclusively for full ticket holders and Thursday day ticket holders.

“Only one ticket can be booked per person and access is subject to venue capacity and conditions.

“Thursday day ticket holders will be able to come on any other day of their choice, regardless of whether they are attending any of these concerts today.”

There’s likely to be a long list of people keen to see Blur some of their iconic songs such as Song 2, Parklife, The Narcissist and Girls & Boys.