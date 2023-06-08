Puzzle Solutions Edition 1979

1 Sari; 2 Iota; 3 Ajar; 4 Rapt; 5 Tory; 6 Yard; 7 Dais; 8 Sand; 9 Draw; 10 Wine; 11 Each; 12 Halo; 13 Oche; 14 Exit; 15 Trip; 16 Plea. SHEARER

1 Victoria Cross; 2 Farthingale; 3 Cobra; 4 The Pope; 5 Caligula; 6 Hallmarks; 7 Duane Eddy; 8 National Gallery; 9 National Trust; 10 Eddystone Lighthouse.

Across: 1 Repose; 4 Passed; 9 Paying tribute; 10 Ashtray; 11 Badge; 12 March; 14 Means; 18 Leave; 19 Thimble; 21 Trysting place; 22 Detest; 23 Blades.

Down: 1 Replay; 2 Psychoanalyst; 3 Senor; 5 Amiable; 6 Sounding board; 7 Diesel; 8 Stays; 13 Creates; 15 Slated; 16 Atone; 17 Defers; 20 Impel.

Across: 1 Treat; 6 Deter; 9 Bouncer; 10 Angry; 11 Soggy; 12 Gents; 13 Complex; 15 Rob; 17 Omit; 18 Forego; 19 Silly; 20 Incite; 22 Rest; 24 Cue; 25 Novelty; 26 Staid; 27 Abbot; 28 Metro; 29 Leather; 30 Error; 31 Never.

Down: 2 Ransom; 3 Abrupt; 4 Toy; 5 Index; 6 Destroy; 7 Eros; 8 Eggnog; 12 Genie; 13 Colic; 14 Mince; 15 Revel; 16 Booty; 18 Flood; 19 Stutter; 21 Number; 22 Revere; 23 Starve; 25 Nifty; 26 Solo; 28 Men.

Across: 1 Cacerola, 7 Porra, 8 Mermelada, 9 Sea, 10 Tool, 11 Rebaja, 13 Desire, 14 Helada, 17 Common, 18 Soup, 20 Ill, 22 Seasoning, 23 Hacia, 24 Together.

Down: 1 Comet, 2 Carrots, 3 Roer, 4 Llaves, 5 Prisa, 6 Naranja, 7 Pañales, 12 Promesa, 13 Delight, 15 Abolish, 16 Potato, 17 Clock, 19 Pagar, 21 More.

airy, amid, amir, aria, arid, army, dram, dray, dyad, maid, raid, yard, dairy, diary, drama, dryad, maria, radii, midair, midday, myriad, DAIRYMAID

EASY

HARD

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.