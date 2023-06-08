Surgery success: Pope Francis powers through abdominal surgery in Rome

By Betty Henderson • 08 June 2023 • 11:00

The Pope gave his usual address before undergoing surgery. Photo credit: Pope Francis

POPE Francis underwent a successful abdominal surgery at Rome’s prestigious Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, June 7. The Pope’s operation, lasting three hours, was performed without any complications.

To ensure a full recovery, the 86-year-old pontiff will remain hospitalised for several days, and a spokesperson from the Vatican said that the Pope’s commitments for the next ten days have been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

In recent years, Pope Francis has faced several various health challenges, causing him to use a walking stick and wheelchair at times. Despite these obstacles, his determination to the role remains clear and he has firmly rejected suggestions of stepping down.

Just before his surgery, he held his weekly audience in the Vatican without mentioning his procedure.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, June 6, the leader of the Catholic Church also visited the hospital for a routine check-up following a previous bout of bronchitis.

Despite occasional setbacks, Pope Francis has generally enjoyed good health during his decade-long papacy. After his recovery, the Pope has a busy schedule ahead, including visits to Portugal and Mongolia scheduled to take place from August.