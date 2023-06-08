Tom Holland announces big reason for his career break

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 June 2023 • 9:45
image: piqsels
Infamous actor Tom Holland has announced he will be taking a break from filming after his latest role in The Crowded Room broke him emotionally.
Holland has had a meteoric rise to fame over the last few years when he was handed the role of playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man, including appearances in the Avenger’s End Game and Infinity War.
The actor was seemingly a huge hit as a younger-looking Spider-Man and thrived alongside big stars such as Zendaya, Chris Pratt and Robert Downey Jr, so it’s no surprise to see him having branched out into other genres of film.
27-year-old Holland has appeared in a number of films during his so far short career including Unchartered, Cherry and Chaos Walking, however, it’s his latest role with Apple TV called The Crowded Room, that appears to have been too much for him to handle.
It’s a very mature approach from Holland that many will applaud that he’s not simply trying to get as much money and roles as possible and instead is looking after himself physically and mentally.
The break isn’t going to be a short one either with Holland admitting in an interview with ExtraTV that it would be a year-long hiatus as he said:
“I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”
The Crowded Room is seemingly a very different role to what people may be sued to seeing Holland in – especially if they’re big Marvel fans – as it’s said to be about how his character has been accused of a chilling murder.
However, as the series progresses, it seems as though this may be where Hollan felt most tasked and potentially even vulnerable, as his character’s past rears its head by revealing his fragile psyche in interviews throughout.
