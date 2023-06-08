UK’s fattest town named

By Max Greenhalgh • 08 June 2023 • 10:03

Loss secrets: Change habits through a balanced diet and regular exercise Credit: Shutterstock

Town in England named has the highest percentage of obese adults in the country with 2 in 5 being dangerously overweight.

Fenland in Cambridgeshire has been named and shamed as having the highest proportion of obese adults in the UK.

A staggering 40.1% of adults were classed as obese, representing 2 in every 5 adults in the town.

Obesity has become one of the leading causes of severe health conditions such as diabetes and cancer. The cost to the NHS has been estimated at £ 6.5 billion each year.

Over the past 30 years, people classed as being obese– defined as having a body mass index of 30 or above – have almost doubled from 14.9 to 28 per cent, translating to almost 12 million people.

The Government has recently announced a 2-year £40 million pilot scheme to give people access to a new weight loss drug. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed the drug as a “game-changer”.

Discussing the new wonder drug, Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “This next generation of obesity drugs have the potential to help people lose significant amounts of weight when prescribed with exercise, diet and behavioural support.

“Tackling obesity will help to reduce pressure on the NHS and cut waiting times, one of the government’s five priorities, and this pilot will help people live longer healthier lives.”