Weekend weather washout heads for the UK

By Max Greenhalgh • 08 June 2023 • 8:17

WEATHER: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Image: John D Sirlin Shutterstock.com

Despite high temperatures, the Met Office warns of possible thunderstorms for the weekend.

Sun seekers in the UK could see their weekend headed for washout as the Met Office has said the expected high temperatures could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Plans to head to the coast and top up your sun tan may have to be put on hold, at least this weekend. The Met Office have forecast thunder and lighting on Saturday with rain expected for much of Sunday.

Nicola Maxey from the Met Office said: “We will see a transition in the weather for the UK from late on Friday for those in the south-west, with warm air from the south increasing the chances of some thundery showers in parts of Devon and Cornwall.”

Maxey continued: “Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.”

The storms and rain come as a mini-heatwave hits parts of the UK with temperatures of up to 30C forecast in London and the South.

Forecaster for the Met Office, Simon Partridge said: “There will still be plenty of sunshine around, but it will come with much muggier nights.

“We continue with showers on Sunday and Monday and it will turn a little bit cooler again.”