Almeria’s Port shows the capacity of its commerical dock

By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2023 • 8:45

Almeria's Port shows the capacity of its commerica dock. Image: Almeria Port Authority.

Almeria Port Authority (APA) has shown the capacity of its commercial dock at Breakbulk Europe 2023.

Breakbulk Europe is the most important European fair in bulk cargo, project cargo logistics and ro-ro and was held in Rotterdam from June 6 to 8.

With more than 600 exhibiting companies present, from more than 120 countries and close to 10,000 visitors, Breakbulk Europe was the perfect showcase for Spanish ports and logistics-port operators, including Almeria, to show attendees the possibilities for transporting any type of merchandise from Spain to the rest of the world.

The president of the APA, Rosario Soto, confirmed: “The Port of Almeria is a safe investment and future bet in the Mediterranean Sea. In addition to providing excellent port services it has infrastructures that open up great possibilities in the Mediterranean, especially for deep-draft ships.”

“The Pechina Dock, which is already in the process of expansion, will have 1,200 meters in length, 20 meters in depth and some 47 hectares of surface for the collection of merchandise. The outer dam will reach 1,450 meters in length and 30 meters in depth.”

“The Port of Almería is a safe investment and future bet in the Mediterranean Sea, both for transporting goods to North Africa, thanks to the connections Melilla, Nador (Morocco), Oran and Ghazaouet (Algeria), as with the rest of the world through feeder services with Algeciras and Valencia and other routes with destinations as diverse as the rest of European countries, American countries such as Canada or Brazil or other African countries such as Nigeria,” the president confirmed.