Battle on burglars: Irish police score win as home break-ins plummet

By Betty Henderson • 09 June 2023 • 11:00

Irish Police credit Operation Thor for the reduction in crime. Photo credit: An Garda Síochána

THE latest police data in Ireland, released on Wednesday, June 7, revealed a major drop in the number of house burglaries during the winter season compared to the previous year.

According to An Garda Síochána, the Irish police force, just under 3,000 homes were burgled in the winter of 2022 to 2023, compared to over 3,800 incidents in the same period before. The figures represent a 20 per cent fall in house break-ins.

Police attribute the positive trend to the success of Operation Thor, a targeted effort launched in 2015 to combat organised crime groups and repeat offenders.

During the winter phase of Operation Thor, more than 950 arrests were made, more than 1,200 searches were completed, and more than 1,400 charges were issued. The police force also set up an impressive 22,000 checkpoints to improve safety.

Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Kelly, who oversees the fight against organised and serious crime, described the reduction as a “major development”. Since its creation, Operation Thor has contributed to a remarkable 75 per cent decrease in residential burglaries, after a distressing year when over 12,000 cases were reported.

Quality of life in Ireland appears to be improving as recent data also placed Irish employment figures at a record high for the last decade.