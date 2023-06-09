By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 June 2023 • 13:30

Image of the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros. Credit: Google maps - World tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to maintain his 100% record against tennis legend Novak Djokovic today when they meet in the final at Roland Garros.

The iconic clay tournament out in Paris has become a welcomed second home for Spanish tennis players over the last few years with Rafael Nadal becoming the king of clay during his career there and Alcaraz now looks to have taken over that mantle.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have only met once during their careers – with the latter’s vaccination controversy putting a stop to them meeting a few times – but it was indeed the youngster that came to on top last year in Madrid, which was also on clay.

While the Spaniard came through in a straight sets victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final, Djokovic didn’t have such a luxury as he went a set down to Karen Khachanov, before then needing a tie-break victory in the second set to keep himself competitive in the match.

Alcaraz looking to holt Djokovic’s Grand Slam pursuit

However, Alcaraz will surely not be looking too much into that knowing that when people are doubting the Serbian and people want/expect his opponent to win, that is when he can be at his most dangerous.

The Spaniard is certainly the in-form tennis player in the world right now having reached the final of Roland Garros as the number one seed as well as having dropped just a single set thus far, while also spending an impressive three and a half hours less on court than Djokovic.

It’s a match that had been highly anticipated and pencilled in as a blockbuster final, but it could well be a slightly emotional one for people of a certain generation as it may signal a changing of the guard.

This is because Nadal – the greatest to ever grace a clay court – has confirmed he won’t be playing on for much longer and his fellow countryman Alcaraz is now the up-and-coming star ready to take the crown from him and Djokovic if he beats the Serbian today.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are expected on court at some point this afternoon once the semi-final of the Women’s wheelchair match has concluded, which won’t be before 2:45 pm.