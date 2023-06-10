Longer lives with energy drink ingredient taurine?

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2023 • 14:00

TAURINE: Essential amino acid is added to energy drinks Photo credit: Pixabay/HAJ121-cz

LABORATORY mice given taurine, an ingredient added to energy drinks, lived an extra three to four months.

Columbia University scientists in the US also found that taurine slowed the ageing process, helping the mice to ward off age-related issues.

An essential amino acid considered vital for maintaining muscle function, eyesight and metabolism, research suggests that taurine supports the nervous and immune systems.

It is produced naturally in the body and is present in meat, seafood, dairy products and eggs.

Although the study did not demonstrate that taurine could improve human lifespans, the researchers said hat they believed it had “potential.”