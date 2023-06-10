Longer lives with energy drink ingredient taurine?

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2023 • 14:00
TAURINE: Essential amino acid is added to energy drinks
Photo credit: Pixabay/HAJ121-cz
LABORATORY mice given taurine, an ingredient added to energy drinks, lived an extra three to four months.
Columbia University scientists in the US also found that taurine slowed the ageing process, helping the mice to ward off age-related issues.
An essential amino acid considered vital for maintaining muscle function, eyesight and metabolism, research suggests that taurine supports the nervous and immune systems.
It is produced naturally in the body and is present in meat, seafood, dairy products and eggs.
Although the study did not demonstrate that taurine could improve human lifespans, the researchers said hat they believed it had “potential.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.