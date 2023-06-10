By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 June 2023 • 9:30

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Manchester United have held talks with Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund ahead of a potential summer move.

It’s been well reported and doesn’t take anyone very well clued up on football to know that Man United must sign a striker this summer because the Wout Weghorst experiment was a huge flop and Marcus Rashford’s form fell off a cliff during the back end of the season.

The Red Devils – as they always are – have been linked with some of the biggest names in football and when it comes to strikers, they certainly don’t come cheap as putting the ball in the back of the net is the most difficult thing in football.

So far, the main names that are being tipped with a summer move to Old Trafford are Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Goncalo Ramos and most recently, Hojlund, who has indeed been compared to his fellow countrymen, Erling Haaland.

Man United in talks over Hojlund

The likes of Osimhen and Kane are likely to demand upwards of £100 million this summer and given Man United’s unclear situation off the pitch in terms of a takeover, spending that much on one player won’t likely appeal to the Glazers.

Therefore, moving for someone much younger and raw could be of benefit to Erik ten Hag, as Jones has spoken about on The Football Terrace.

He said: “Everything keeps coming back to Hojlund because there’s been informal contact, they understand what the values are going to be around the player and the style of his play, combined with his growth potential, age and adaptability makes him a really good fit for where Man United would like to go.”

A cheaper option than Harry Kane

It would be smart for Man United to recruit someone who has top-flight experience but is also young enough to perhaps take a more backseat role behind the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial – if he can remain fit – and then develop at a consistent rate.

That’s instead of potentially splashing out their entire transfer budget on one single player, especially in the form of Osimhen who may not even suit the Premier League and its style of football.