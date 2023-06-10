Photogenic paradise: Nerja beaches among Europe’s most popular on Instagram

By Betty Henderson • 10 June 2023 • 13:00
Nerja is proving its popularity with Instagram users.
Photo credit: Turismo Nerja
AS the summer season approaches, beach enthusiasts are on the lookout for the most stunning coastal retreats to visit. And in one list of ‘The Most Instagrammed Beaches in Europe’, compiled by Weloveholidays, Nerja’s beaches made the top 20.
Nestled in the heart of Axarquia, Nerja boasts an array of picturesque beaches that have captured the attention of avid Instagrammers and travel enthusiasts. The town ranked in the 11th position on the list, with an incredible 603,534 posts tagged in the location.
Renowned for its breathtaking coastal vistas and the iconic Balcón de Europa, Nerja emerged as a social media sensation in the list released on Thursday, June 1. Its pristine sandy shores, azure blue waters, and rugged cliffs create the perfect backdrop for capturing those envy-inducing holiday moments.
It’s no wonder that Nerja has become a must-see destination for photography enthusiasts worldwide. Its stunning cliffs, hidden caves, and breathtaking sunsets provide an endless array of picture-perfect moments.
The list of Instagram famous beaches, created by online travel agent Weloveholidays, saw Positano beach in Italy take the crown as the most Instagrammed beach in Europe, with over 2.5 million posts under the hashtag #Positano.
Spain was similarly popular on the list with four entries in the top 20 Instagrammed locations in Europe, most notably Sitges in Catalonia which came in third place with a staggering 1.5 million Instagram photos posted in the location.
Nerja’s place on the list will guarantee its popularity with tourists seeking the perfect Instagram shot this summer.
