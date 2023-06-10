Prosecco linked to one in three migraine cases in the UK

Whitehall locked down in security alert Close
By Linda Hall • 10 June 2023 • 16:37

MIGRAINE: Linked to drinking prosecco in the UK Photo credit: Pexels/Mikhail Nilov

PROSECCO could be the reason behind one in three migraine attacks in the UK.

Each year the British consume approximately 130 million bottles of the Italian sparkling wine, a third of the world’s total supply.

A survey of 500 migraine sufferers by Lloyds Pharmacy studied the link between the condition and diet, including food and lifestyle triggers.

Stress, caffeine and the additives used in some takeaways are known all triggers for the debilitating headaches, but this was the first time that they have been related to Prosecco.

Cava producers would probably point out that, unlike the Spanish fizz, prosecco is not made via the “methode champenoise.”

Instead, the secondary fermentation occurs inside a big steel tank instead of a bottle.

