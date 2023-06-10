Slim down with good fats with same effect as Wegoy or Ozempic

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2023 • 13:00

MACRONUTRIENTS: Lean protein like eggs trigger GLP-1 Photo credit; Pixabay/Couleur

SOME foods have the same effect as weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, an Australian nutritionist maintained.

Originally created to help diabetes patients control their blood sugar, both mimic the GLP-1 hormone, telling the pancreas to make more insulin.

They also make us feel full but, although safe, side effects can include nausea, constipation and diarrhoea.

Dr Emma Beckett, a senior lecturer in Food Science and Human Nutrition believes that good fats present in avocado, nuts and eggs produce the same effects, along with foods high in fermentable fibres like vegetables and whole grains.

“The nutrients that trigger GLP-1 secretion are macronutrients,” Dr Beckett explained, writing in academic publication, The Conversation.

“This is why high fat, high fibre and high protein diets can all help you feel fuller for longer.”