Two Spanish cities listed in the world’s Top 20 for sightseeing

By Chris King • 10 June 2023 • 21:23

Image of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Credit: TTstudio/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study carried out by the British fashion firm Pour Moi, two Spanish cities were included among the Top 20 in the world for sightseeing.

The company investigated which cities were the best and most beautiful ones to explore on foot. The investigation was based on ‘hashtags’ or labels on social networks, as well as the search for other words such as ride, city or tour.

Using these data, a report was compiled that showed the twenty most beautiful cities in the world to walk around, a ranking that was finally dominated by London, according to larazon.es this Saturday, June 10.

According to the firm, thousands of people share photos of their excursions through the British capital every day, while the number of mentions reached 235,144 by the end of 2022. In their images, you could see the parks, monuments and other charming places that make up the city.

Second on the Pour Moi list came another European city. Paris had 68,609 mentions in which photographs of the Eiffel Tower or Notre Dame Cathedral could be seen, among other points.

Undoubtedly, the French capital is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, attracting thousands of tourists each year. One of its biggest attractions was EuroDisney.

Tokyo rounded out the top three with the Japanese capital receiving 40,118 hashtags. It was followed by Sydney in Australia and Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Sixth place went to Toronto in Canada, with the German city of Berlin just behind it in seventh. The beautiful Italian city of Venice was listed in eighth position.

Barcelona appeared in ninth spot, the only Spanish city in the top ten. The second-largest city in Spain is a massive tourist attraction, with its stunning landmarks including the stunning Sagrada Familia, the Gothic Quarter, Las Ramblas, and the Güell Park.

Italy had two cities in the top 10, with Rome in tenth position. Madrid placed 15th, giving Spain two cities in the top twenty. Above Madrid was the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, along with New York in the USA, Athens in Greece, and the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

The remainder of the top 20 was filled by Bristol in England, Australia’s Melbourne, Chicago in the USA, the Irish capital of Dublin, and Boston in America.