Yellow weather alert issued for persistent heavy rainfall in the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 10 June 2023 • 20:09
Image of people walking in the rain in Spain.
Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com
After some relevantly stable days in the Valencian Community, where temperatures have exceeded 30ºC in some parts, the rain is forecast to return.
According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, widespread showers and storms are expected to hit the region. These could become strong and persistent and may even deposit hail in some municipalities this Saturday, June 10.
10/06 11:18 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:18 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/URgmwc69Qa
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 10, 2023
Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday 11. They could fluctuate between a minimum of 20ºC and a maximum of 28ºC predicted the experts.
A cloudy or slightly cloudless sky is forecast, with a high probability of rain. This could be accompanied by storms in the interior of Valencia and Castellón.
Monday will start with slightly cloudy skies with intervals of low cloud along some parts of the coast. As the day progresses, this will turn into showers during the afternoon, occasionally accompanied by storms in the interior of Castellón. AEMET has not ruled out this spreading to other parts of the region.
The rainfall will be more persistent on Tuesday, with widespread showers and storms continuing much of the day. These will most probably be strong in some parts of the Community and could also be accompanied by hail storms.
In its forecast for this week, AEMET pointed to a margin of uncertainty. The experts believe that the weather will finally stabilise by Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15. Several municipalities though should expect to be hit by further deposits of rain next weekend they warned.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
