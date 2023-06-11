BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon arrested by cops investigating SNP finances

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 16:01

Image of former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: Jonathan Mitchell images/Shutterstock.com

Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland has been arrested by police officers in connection with the ongoing investigation into SNP finances.

In a statement released this afternoon, the force said: ‘A 52-year-old woman has today, ​Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party2.

It continued: ‘The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’.

‘The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further’, it concluded.

Update on investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances. More: https://t.co/0zR05TnK4o pic.twitter.com/WNA9OTJX3Q — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 11, 2023

Sturgeon’s arrest was also confirmed by BBC Scotland in a tweet:

BREAKING: Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested in SNP finance inquiryhttps://t.co/sQV9oDvrlK — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 11, 2023

As reported by Sky News, a spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11 June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform”.

“Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so,”, it concluded.

Her husband Peter Murrell was previously arrested in April as part of the same Operation Branchform although he was later released without being charged. The SNP treasurer, MSP Colin Beattie, was also arrested and released.