EXCLUSIVE: The bloke who does voices

By Guest Writer • 11 June 2023 • 14:31

Danny and Aimee outside Villa Tiberio Credit: Dany Posthill Facebook

THERE is a long history of impersonators in the UK and the latest name to catch the attention is Danny Posthill who is a regular visitor to both the Costa del Sol and Mallorca.

Following a recent visit to see his aunt Sylvia who was celebrating her 90th birthday in her home in Fuengirola he was catching up with friend, popular local singer Mario Ross who asked if he would act as auctioneer at the Children with Cancer UK fundraiser at Villa Tiberio in Marbella on Sunday May 28.

After returning to the UK and then flying out to Cyprus for a show, Danny found time to speak exclusively with Euro Weekly News about his career and the way in which it has blossomed since reaching the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015.

Asked about how he discovered his talent for voices Danny explained “I guess that most impressionists will tell you it dates back to schooldays, I wasn’t a great scholar but could make my friends laugh by mimicking the voices of various teachers.

“One day everyone was amused by my take on a science teacher and suddenly the room went quiet and I sensed a presence behind me and sure enough it was that very teacher.

“Soon after I moved to a new class and the joke was on me, because my new teacher had obviously heard about that discovery and simply refused to allow me into his class in case, I did the same, before telling me he was winding me up.”

As it happened, he went on to win the school talent show and then decided to get into entertainment, firstly working in holiday camps being in charge of competitions for the kids and then it was off to Mallorca but times were hard and he ended up sleeping in a hotel sauna because he couldn’t afford a room.

Things got better and as he honed his skill, he got a job on a cruise ship but always wanted to be a full time entertainer and in 2013 he got an agent and became a full time professional.

“It’s not really a proper job, and although sometimes its stressful and there is a lot of travelling, I’m doing what I love and it’s so nice that I can make people laugh.”

Quite surprisingly, Danny mimics a number of female celebrities because he recognises his vocal range and doesn’t stray out of it, although he suspects it may change as he gets older.

“Basically, I have a fairly high pitched voice which means that I can become Sarah Millican, Dianne Abbott, Priti Patel and Nicola Sturgeon, although I have to admit that my two favourite impressions are Donald Trump and Michael Mcintyre.”

If you visit Danny’s website https://dannyposthillofficial.com/ you can arrange to have a personalised message from any of the above and many more to be sent to as a special greeting to a friend, family member of as a prank.

“I think it helps that my partner Aimee Cole is a dancer and choreographer so we both have to make allowances for the others working pattern and it certainly makes life easier for us both.”

From early days working at the Yaramar Hotel in Fuengirola, to his time in Mallorca (where he still performs regularly) and of course his aunt being here means that he is drawn back regularly and he and Aimee will be holidaying Spain in September.

That is if a prospective script for a TV series which he has written doesn’t suddenly take off!