By Anna Ellis • 11 June 2023 • 14:03

Filming underway for Manuel Olaya's new film "Two Bullets for the Devil". Image: Oasys MiniHollywood.

A new film is currently being shot at Almeria’s Oasys MiniHollywood: Manuel Olaya’s “Two Bullets for the Devil”.

After suffering the death of his daughter, the main actor, Cavendish, who apparently works as a barber in the troubled town of Dudson City, meets a rude and quarrelsome individual who arrives at his establishment. Cavendish plays along with him until an unexpected outcome.

Enrique Durio, Pedro Lopez, Laura Felices and Antonio Olaya star in this new short film in which the director, Manuel Olaya, revives the essence of the classic western, supported by a careful production design together with the most iconic environments of the genre.

The actions of this new short film take place in the film sets of Oasys MiniHollywood, the main sequence in the western barbershop, which has been decorated with all kinds of utensils that were available at that time.

A place where not only barbers but also dentists worked and an area that was even used as a hot bath area for outsiders.

The execution of the film shies away from the traditional spaghetti western genre and is based more on the great American westerns directed by John Ford.

The soundtrack is by Almeria-based composer Miralles which enhances the epic drama of the film.

Once again, Oasys MiniHollywood bets on young talents producing this short film by the famous director Manuel Olaya.